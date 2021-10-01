The ‘Back to the Future’ Musical Trailer Takes You Back in Time

At long last, Back to the Future: The Musical has crash-landed at the West End. The show, which has a book from original director Robert Zemeckis and his co-writer Bob Gale, adapts the events of the 1985 movie for the stage. A new trailer gives viewers a taste of the electrifying musical, which stars Olly Dobson as Marty McFly and Tony-Award winner Roger Bart as Doc Brown.

Check out the trailer below, which sees McFly, Brown, and the rest of the Hill Valley gang singing and dancing their hearts out:

In addition to songs “Johnny B. Goode,” “Earth Ange,” “Back in Time,” and “The Power of Love,” which all appeared in the 1985 flick, Back to the Future: The Musical will feature a score from original composer Alan Silvestri. He is joined by songwriter Glen Ballard, who is best known for co-writing the album Jagged Little Pill for Alanis Morisette — which has also become a musical itself. The creative team is helmed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando.

“When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history,” the show’s official synopsis reads. “Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself... back to the future.”

Theatregoers will take the DeLorean all the way back to 1985, revisiting several vignettes from the beloved sci-fi film. The musical initially opened in February 2020 at the Manchester Opera House, with the intention to move to the West End's Adelphi Theater shortly thereafter. However, due to Covid-19, the production was stalled until this year.

Back to the Future: The Musical will now run through July 3, 2022.

