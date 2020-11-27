‘The Mandalorian’ Reveals Baby Yoda’s Real Name and Backstory

Baby Yoda's name has finally been revealed!

On Friday (November 27), the Chapter 13 episode of The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+. During the episode, The Child's (a.k.a. "Baby Yoda) real name was revealed to be Grogu—and he's got an epic backstory.

“Grogu and I can feel each other’s thoughts,” Ahsoka Tano (played by Rosario Dawson) reveals to Mando (portrayed by Pedro Pascal) in the episode. “That’s his name.”

Grogu was raised in a Jedi temple on the planet Coruscant, where he was trained by many masters. When The Empire rose to power, he was taken by an unknown person and hidden from everyone.

Tano explains that his memory became "dark" and, for the first time in the show, Yoda was referenced. “He seemed lost, alone,” Tano adds. “I’ve only known another being like this, a wise Jedi master named Yoda.”

Tano also shares that she refused to train Grogu since he still has anger inside him after he was forced into hiding and made to mask his true capabilities. Tano tells Mando to take him to the Jedi Temple on the planet Tython.

The reactions to the adorable character's big name reveal are mixed. Some fans compared his name to Go-Gurt while others said that they will continue to call him the internet's favorite nickname for him: Baby Yoda.

See fan reactions to the major news, below.