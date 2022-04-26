B-52’s Announce Farewell Tour

The B-52's have announced they will be hitting the road for the final time this year. They're slated to kick off a North American farewell tour on Aug. 22 in Seattle and wrap up on Nov. 11 in Atlanta.

The band will be joined by guests KC and the Sunshine Band and the Tubes at select stops of the tour. Tickets will go on sale on April 29 at the B-52's website. You can see a list of tour dates below, but according to a press release, more shows will be added to the schedule in the coming weeks.

“Who knew what started as a way to have some fun and play music for our friends at house parties in Athens in 1977 would evolve into over 45 years of making music and touring the world," B-52's cofounder Kate Pierson said. "It’s been cosmic.”

“No one likes to throw a party more than we do, but after almost a half-century on the road, it’s time for one last blowout with our friends and family … our fans," cofounder Fred Schneider added. "And with KC and the Sunshine Band and the Tubes on board, it’s going to be one hell of a farewell party at these concerts.”

The B-52's are also expecting a documentary about their career, directed by Craig Johnson and featuring archival footage and photos. The film is set to arrive sometime in early 2023.

The B-52's Farewell Tour 2022

Aug. 22 - Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall*

Sept. 29 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino**

Sept. 30 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall**

Oct. 1 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem**

Oct. 7 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre**

Oct. 13 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre**

Oct. 14 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre**

Oct. 15 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall – Ocean Casino**

Oct. 19 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

Oct. 21 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

Oct. 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

Oct. 28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic Auditorium*

Oct. 29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic Auditorium*

Nov. 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater**

Nov. 11 - Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre**

*with Special Guests The Tubes

**with Special Guests KC & The Sunshine Band