Azealia Banks is calling out Beyoncé and claiming Queen Bey is trying to erase the Harlem, N.Y. rapper's contributions to house music.

Beyoncé has had the music world talking after releasing her new single "Break My Soul," which finds Jay-Z's wife tapping into house music. Earlier today (June 24), Azealia Banks, who has been a purveyor of house music throughout her career, went on her Instagram Story and went in.

Azealia Banks' rant started in written form. She first shared a quote from an anonymous source in a Metro UK article that claimed Bey used Banks' music as well as others to "brainstorm" for upcoming records.

“She loves the fact that so many Black writers and DJs are thriving in the dance scene over there and was paying attention to songs by people like MistaJam, David Asante, MNEK, Kamille and early Azealia Banks when brainstorming,” the "insider" told the publication.

"You're 'brainstorming' with six people to my early records," Banks wrote. "Which are miles beyond whatever flaccid and insecure attempt you just made to try for an attention grab during pride month? When you don't give a damn about the gays any other time of the year?"

From there, the Icy Colors Change artist shared audio of her venting about what she sees as a move by Bey to make people forget about Banks.

"Okay, I'm sorry, but this is really fucking creepy," Banks begins. "Beyoncé has been trying to write me out of my own narrative for, like, years at this point. Like, this is so fucking weird. So, early Azealia Banks records. So, what are you trying to do? Are you trying to encapsulate my music in time and say and say like, you know, it's vintage or something, as if my last three releases have not whooped your ass. Are you kidding? As if I'm not showing major versatility and all of that. You want me to not be Yemaya so fucking badly. You want it to be Solange. You want it to be Chloe Bailey, Little Mermaid movie, and you don't include Azealia Banks. Like, oh my fucking God. You're a joke.

She continued, "You're so sneaky. You're trying to erase my contributions to house music, dance music, electronic music and all that and make it as if I'm...God knows who. Just encapsulate me in time. You're a fucking creep. You're a fucking creep, Beyoncé...And you watch everything I do."

Beyoncé and Drake had the internet abuzz when they both released house music a few days apart from each other, with Drake releasing the album Honestly Nevermind and Bey putting out the aforementioned dance single. After Bey's song dropped, Azealia Banks' name even trended on Twitter for some time, with many people giving her props for being a house music veteran.

Last month, Azealia Banks had Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z in her crosshairs. She appeared to suggest Megan Thee Stallion's shooting was a marketing ploy masterminded by Jigga.