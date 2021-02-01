Avoid The Dreaded Second Shovel in a Snow Storm

With our first real snow of the winter season arriving later today, it seems like a good time to revisit the Maine Department of Transportation's advice on avoiding the 'second shovel'. It is when you have removed the snow from your driveway, and THEN the plow comes and plows you in again with a new bank of snow at the end of your driveway. You know what I mean...I know you do. This is the Maine Department of Transportation's secret, and they are sharing. Read this now. Make your game plan.

Make sure you plow or shovel to the left of your driveway so that stuff IN the plow has a place to go before it gets to your driveway. Why did I not figure this out myself?

