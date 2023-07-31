Augusta Police Say the Death of a Man Found On a Road Was Murder

Augusta Police say a man whose body was found on the side of the road Friday night was murdered.

Have Police Identified the Victim?

Officials are investigating the death of Tyler Robinson, 34, of Augusta, whose body was discovered by a passing driver.

What Do Police Know About the Murder?

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says it was just after 10:00 Friday night when the Augusta Police Department received a 911 call from a motorist who told them there was a man lying on the side of Old Belgrade Road, near #42. Attempts were made to revive Robinson, but they were unsuccessful.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central was called in to aid in the investigation, which has been ongoing throughout the weekend. Robinson's body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta on Saturday for an autopsy and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

So far, officials have not released how he died.

Are Police Asking for Information About the Incident?

Now, State and Augusta Police are hoping to hear from anyone who was driving through the area of #42 Old Belgrade Road between the hours of 9:30 and 10:00 Friday night, who may have seen people running in the roadway. Anyone who thinks they may have information pertinent to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

