Auburn Standoff Began With an Argument Between 2 People Online

A shooting in Auburn that sparked an overnight standoff with police began with an online argument.

Who Was the Suspect?

Auburn Police have released more details about a standoff that began Monday afternoon and stretched into Tuesday morning. Officials have now identified the subject of that standoff as Daryan Saunders, 47, of Auburn. Police were called to Gillander Avenue by someone who said that Saunders had allegedly shot at their vehicle when they drove by his house. The bullet hit the vehicle, but not the person inside.

Why Did The Suspect Allegedly Shoot at the Vehicle?

An investigation revealed that the two people had been involved in an 'online feud' that had escalated into threats. The caller told police that he had driven to the address given to him by Saunders, looking for a confrontation. When he drove by the house, Saunders allegedly fired at the vehicle.

Police evacuated nearby neighbors and set up a perimeter, surrounding the house. When they tried to communicate with Saunders, he was unresponsive so the Maine State Police Tactical and Crisis Negotiation Teams were called to assist in what police called a 'barricaded situation.' Throughout the course of the evening, Saunders allegedly fired rounds at law enforcement.

What Charges Does Saunders Face?

After nearly 21 hours, police finally convinced Saunders to give himself up, which he did at approximately 10:15 Tuesday morning. He's charged with the following crimes;

Elevated aggravated assault

Criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon

Aggravated reckless conduct

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Criminal mischief

Creating a police standoff

Auburn Police thanked local residents, on the department's Facebook page, for their cooperation and understanding as officers worked to resolve the situation. Many residents were either evacuated for the night or were told to shelter-in-place as the standoff continued.

Top 10 Ways Mainers Were Scammed in 2022 Scammers were out if force in 2022. Here were the most popular types of scams that plagued Mainers last year. The data comes from the Tableau Public platform