ATV Stolen from East Centreville, New Brunswick Recovered

An all-terrain vehicle that was reported stolen from a business in East Centreville last week has been recovered, but police continue to seek information from the public that may help identify the person responsible.

The vehicle was stolen sometime during the overnight hours between January 3 and January 4 from Valley Outdoor Centre on Upton Road. It was found around 5 p.m. later the same day in an abandoned barn on Charleston Road in Charleston, N.B. Many of its parts had been removed including the tracks and engine.

The ATV is a green 2008 John Deere Gator XUV with New Brunswick licence plate number XT3 991.

The West District RCMP continues to investigate this theft, and is asking anyone who may have information to contact the Woodstock RCMP at 506-325-3000. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.