Attention: Ford Announces Recall Of 775,000 Vehicles

Ford has certainly experienced it share of recalls as of late and it appears that the trend is continuing.

According to Fox News, Ford is recalling another quarter million vehicles related to a steering issue.

This recall covers 2013 to 2017 vehicles that have been experiencing seized ball joints that may lead to fractured rear suspension links which can seriously impair steering ability.

Owners will be notified beginning next month so dealers can inspect problem areas and replace any needing repair.

In addition to this recall there are also two smaller recalls that involve 2020 and 2021 F-350 Super Duty Ford Trucks due to a weld issue in the rear axle and also 2020 and 2021 Lincoln Navigators which are experiencing issues with the battery cable wire harnesses, which can cause a engine fire.

If you have specific questions regarding any of these recalls, you can contact your nearest Ford dealer for updated information and to schedule inspections.

