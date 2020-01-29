Ashton Kutcher Throws BTS’ Jin Over His Shoulder During Hilarious Game of Hide and Seek

BTS member Jin was hilariously thrown over Ashton Kutcher's shoulder during a rousing game of hide and seek.

The group performed their latest single "Black Swan" on James Corden's The Late Late Show on Tuesday (January 28) night. Aside from the performance, the talk show host interviewed the group along with playing an epic round of the classic children's game.

Corden and Kutcher were the seekers and had to hunt down RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope who were hiding around the studio. Whoever found four out of the seven members first, won the game.

Kutcher first found Jimin hiding underneath Corden's desk and picked him up and brought him back to a stool on the stage. But it wasn't until he found Jin that Kutcher made headlines.

Jin ended up hiding in a photo booth with the curtain shut when Kutcher surprised him. The actor then hoisted Jin onto his shoulder and took him through the backstage area, back down the audience stairs and back to the stage. Although Kutcher lost to Corden, he certainly created a viral moment.

Watch the segment and discover all of the members' hiding locations, below.