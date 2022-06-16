Aroostook League Names Spring 2022 All-Aroostook Athletes

Awards season continues

The spring sports season for most high school athletes is now complete and they are off to their summer vacations and training. On Thursday the Aroostook League announced the Spring 2022 All-Aroostook Athletes.

The Aroostook League recognized athletes from baseball, softball, tennis, track and field. Congratulations to the following athletes named to the Spring 2022 All-Aroostook:

Class B/C Softball

Caribou: Hannah Beauchamp, Saffayla Durepo, Gabrielle Sutherland, Jillian Zeigler

Fort Kent: Larissa Daigle, Darci Pelletier

Houlton: Bre Barton, Olivia Henderson, Maddie Marino, Emma Swallow, Drew Warman

Presque Isle: Myah Bragdon, Jocelyn Gagnon, Kiley Howlett, Abby Johnston, Courtney Kane

Class D Softball

Ashland: Kayla MacLean, Sidney St. Peter

Central Aroostook: Anna Kilcollins

East Grand: Emma Davis, Madison Napoli

Fort Fairfield: Kassidy Gorneault

Hodgdon: Marissa Dow, Delany Little, Aleyah Matheson, Sadie Thompson

Katahdin: Maizy Cullen, Makayla Hartsgrove, Jayden Stevens

Southern Aroostook: Jennah Brooks, Madison Russell

Wisdom/Madawaska: Olivia Ouellette, Autumn Roy, Lilly Roy

Class B/C Baseball

Caribou: Bryce Dillon, Grif McNeal, Matt Pelletier, Jaden Picard

Fort Kent: Austin Delisle, Ethan Raymond, Will Roy

Houlton/GHCA: Silas Graham, Garret Harvey, Cody Johnston, Collin Moody, Brock Thompson;

Presque Isle: Evan Chapman, Jackson Maynard, Ethan Shaw

Class D Baseball

Central Aroostook: Jonathan McDonald

Fort Fairfield: Joel Cormier

Hodgdon: Drew Duttweiler, Oisin Gardiner, Troy Hipsley, Lucas Matheson

Katahdin: Justin Hurlbert, Jeffrey Martin, Joshua Martin

Madawaska: Ian Beaulieu, Carsen Cyr

Southern Aroostook: Chris Caswell, AJ Lewis, Camden Porter

Van Buren: Noah Martin, Quinn Smith

Washburn/Easton: Blake King

Wisdom: Carter Pelletier, Michael Roach, Sam Roy

Track Events – Girls

Caribou: Brianna Levesque

Fort Fairfield: Skyler Oakes

Fort Kent: Emma Landry

Houlton/GHCA: Elena Ardell, Isabella Ardell, Abigail Duff, Teanne Ewings, Natalie Johnson, Leanne Ross

Presque Isle: Cassidy Carlisle, Addison Clairmont, Reagen Deschene, Neve Guerrette

Field Events – Girls

Fort Fairfield: Eva Callioras

Houlton/GHCA: Jayden Swimm

MSSM: Cecilia Corey

Presque Isle: Taylor Doyen

Track and Field – Girls

Fort Kent: Nancy Martin, Lilly Oliver, Amarli Weaver

Houlton/GHCA: Ariana Ardell

Presque Isle: Jayden Harvell, Anna Jandreau

Howard Lello 2022 Track Champion Award: Teanne Ewings, Houlton/GHCA

Track Events – Boys

Caribou: Michael Cyr, James Cherrier, George Ferland, Ephram Willey

Houlton/GHCA: Daniel Ross

Presque Isle: Brayden Castonguay, Josh Keiser, Jaron Leach, Benjamin Willey

Field Events – Boys

MSSM: Sam Cullins, Raymond Dulac

Presque Isle: Quinn Demerchant, Xavier McAtee

Track and Field Events – Boys

Caribou: Edward Cooley, Evan Durepo, Mason St. Peter

Fort Fairfield: Micah Daigle

Houlton/GHCA: Samuel Duff

Presque Isle: Malachi Cummings, Jack Lamoreau, Jonah Roy

Benjamin Turner Emery Plourde 2022 Track Champion Award: Evan Durepo, Caribou

Tennis Singles – Girls

Caribou: Ashlyn Bouchard

Fort Kent: Anah Albert

Madawaska; Hannah Blanchette

Presque Isle: Madison Hedrich

Van Buren/Wisdom: Kylie Laplante

Tennis Doubles – Girls

Caribou: Naomi Cote and Emmie McIntyre

Fort Kent: Logan Stedt and Shelby Theriault

Houlton/GHCA: Cindy Hannigan and Mariah Peterson

Presque Isle: Rossalyn Buck and Isabella Keegan

Tennis Singles – Boys

Caribou: Abe Bouchard

Fort Kent: Collin Bennet

Madawaska: Sam Lausier

Presque Isle: Landon Thompson

Van Buren/Wisdom: Jordan Clavette, Xavier Deschaine

Tennis Doubles – Boys

Fort Kent: Quinn Michaud and Connor Voisine

Madawaska: Ian Beaulieu and Carsen Cyr;

Presque Isle: Jack Buck and Ben Flannery

Van Buren/Wisdom: Mikail Deschaine and Blake Martin