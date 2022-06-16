Aroostook League Names Spring 2022 All-Aroostook Athletes
Awards season continues
The spring sports season for most high school athletes is now complete and they are off to their summer vacations and training. On Thursday the Aroostook League announced the Spring 2022 All-Aroostook Athletes.
The Aroostook League recognized athletes from baseball, softball, tennis, track and field. Congratulations to the following athletes named to the Spring 2022 All-Aroostook:
Class B/C Softball
Caribou: Hannah Beauchamp, Saffayla Durepo, Gabrielle Sutherland, Jillian Zeigler
Fort Kent: Larissa Daigle, Darci Pelletier
Houlton: Bre Barton, Olivia Henderson, Maddie Marino, Emma Swallow, Drew Warman
Presque Isle: Myah Bragdon, Jocelyn Gagnon, Kiley Howlett, Abby Johnston, Courtney Kane
Class D Softball
Ashland: Kayla MacLean, Sidney St. Peter
Central Aroostook: Anna Kilcollins
East Grand: Emma Davis, Madison Napoli
Fort Fairfield: Kassidy Gorneault
Hodgdon: Marissa Dow, Delany Little, Aleyah Matheson, Sadie Thompson
Katahdin: Maizy Cullen, Makayla Hartsgrove, Jayden Stevens
Southern Aroostook: Jennah Brooks, Madison Russell
Wisdom/Madawaska: Olivia Ouellette, Autumn Roy, Lilly Roy
Class B/C Baseball
Caribou: Bryce Dillon, Grif McNeal, Matt Pelletier, Jaden Picard
Fort Kent: Austin Delisle, Ethan Raymond, Will Roy
Houlton/GHCA: Silas Graham, Garret Harvey, Cody Johnston, Collin Moody, Brock Thompson;
Presque Isle: Evan Chapman, Jackson Maynard, Ethan Shaw
Class D Baseball
Central Aroostook: Jonathan McDonald
Fort Fairfield: Joel Cormier
Hodgdon: Drew Duttweiler, Oisin Gardiner, Troy Hipsley, Lucas Matheson
Katahdin: Justin Hurlbert, Jeffrey Martin, Joshua Martin
Madawaska: Ian Beaulieu, Carsen Cyr
Southern Aroostook: Chris Caswell, AJ Lewis, Camden Porter
Van Buren: Noah Martin, Quinn Smith
Washburn/Easton: Blake King
Wisdom: Carter Pelletier, Michael Roach, Sam Roy
Track Events – Girls
Caribou: Brianna Levesque
Fort Fairfield: Skyler Oakes
Fort Kent: Emma Landry
Houlton/GHCA: Elena Ardell, Isabella Ardell, Abigail Duff, Teanne Ewings, Natalie Johnson, Leanne Ross
Presque Isle: Cassidy Carlisle, Addison Clairmont, Reagen Deschene, Neve Guerrette
Field Events – Girls
Fort Fairfield: Eva Callioras
Houlton/GHCA: Jayden Swimm
MSSM: Cecilia Corey
Presque Isle: Taylor Doyen
Track and Field – Girls
Fort Kent: Nancy Martin, Lilly Oliver, Amarli Weaver
Houlton/GHCA: Ariana Ardell
Presque Isle: Jayden Harvell, Anna Jandreau
Howard Lello 2022 Track Champion Award: Teanne Ewings, Houlton/GHCA
Track Events – Boys
Caribou: Michael Cyr, James Cherrier, George Ferland, Ephram Willey
Houlton/GHCA: Daniel Ross
Presque Isle: Brayden Castonguay, Josh Keiser, Jaron Leach, Benjamin Willey
Field Events – Boys
MSSM: Sam Cullins, Raymond Dulac
Presque Isle: Quinn Demerchant, Xavier McAtee
Track and Field Events – Boys
Caribou: Edward Cooley, Evan Durepo, Mason St. Peter
Fort Fairfield: Micah Daigle
Houlton/GHCA: Samuel Duff
Presque Isle: Malachi Cummings, Jack Lamoreau, Jonah Roy
Benjamin Turner Emery Plourde 2022 Track Champion Award: Evan Durepo, Caribou
Tennis Singles – Girls
Caribou: Ashlyn Bouchard
Fort Kent: Anah Albert
Madawaska; Hannah Blanchette
Presque Isle: Madison Hedrich
Van Buren/Wisdom: Kylie Laplante
Tennis Doubles – Girls
Caribou: Naomi Cote and Emmie McIntyre
Fort Kent: Logan Stedt and Shelby Theriault
Houlton/GHCA: Cindy Hannigan and Mariah Peterson
Presque Isle: Rossalyn Buck and Isabella Keegan
Tennis Singles – Boys
Caribou: Abe Bouchard
Fort Kent: Collin Bennet
Madawaska: Sam Lausier
Presque Isle: Landon Thompson
Van Buren/Wisdom: Jordan Clavette, Xavier Deschaine
Tennis Doubles – Boys
Fort Kent: Quinn Michaud and Connor Voisine
Madawaska: Ian Beaulieu and Carsen Cyr;
Presque Isle: Jack Buck and Ben Flannery
Van Buren/Wisdom: Mikail Deschaine and Blake Martin