Aroostook County, Maine and New Brunswick could be seeing an impressive Northern Lights display Monday, March 14 through Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Geomagnetic Storm Watch in Effect

In fact, there will be a lot of places in North America to see the aurora borealis. NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center) posted a geomagnetic storm watch for those dates. That means a high speed solar wind or CME (Coronal Mass Ejection) is coming our way, according to Soft Serve News - a great source to follow dates and times for the Northern Lights. They have maps and charts and other data to determine the best viewing times and more.

Timing is Everything to See the Northern Lights

There are a couple of factors in play that need to happen to be able to actually see the display. The timing is really important. Track the real time forecast and the geomagnetic activity.

Good Weather for Monday & Tuesday

The weather has to be good for the Northern Lights to be visible. Monday and Tuesday call for mostly clear weather. A good forecast is really key because the Aurora Borealis is in the upper atmosphere.

Darkness is the Best to View the Aurora Borealis

We have an advantage of seeing the display in northern Maine because you need to have a dark landscape to see them the best. A place away from city lights is ideal.

The time of day is key too. The darker it is outside the better. Aim for later at night to the early morning hours to see them more clearly.

