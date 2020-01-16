Ariana Grande revealed that TikTok performers have left her feeling traumatized.

The revelation came after the Thank U, Next hitmaker was forced to defend her style choices on Twitter Wednesday evening (January 15). She chimed in after she noticed that some of her followers were having a conversation of her fashion sense, with one person writing, "She could easily stand out without wearing the same 2 outfits."

"Gimmeee a break. I don't like having my photo taken, I escape the paparazzi almost every time," Grande clapped back. "I never post photos that aren't on stage but s--t I promise I have cute ass clothes — cuter than this f---in candy jacket."

Then, when a fan said they only want what's best for her, the pop star said she understood before confessing that TikTokers have given her a "traumatic image" of herself. She even admitted she hasn't been able to put on a pair of her signature high boots because of it.

"I promise I look cute over here in my own world," she explained. "I haven't even been able to put on a pair of f---in boots lately because of the traumatic image I have in my head of these uh .... tik tok ‘performers.'"

She's most likely referring to all the videos memes that poke fun of her oversized sweaters and of course, that one TikTok user who looks exactly like her. Back in November, Grande reacted to her doppelganger Paige Niemann, writing, "I am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it’s definitely bizarre..."