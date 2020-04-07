Ariana Grande Makes Use of Quarantine With Delightful Adam Sandler ‘Waterboy’ Lip-Sync

If there's one thing that can help folks get through a hard time, it's a good laugh. And it looks like that during the coronavirus pandemic, Ariana Grande is keeping herself entertained by joyfully revisiting some old comedy favorite with her pals.

On Sunday (April 5), the pop star — a known '90s comedy film fan — shared a video of her and some friends, including former Victorious co-star Elizabeth Gillies, reenacting and lip-syncing to a scene from the 1998 sports comedy film, The Waterboy. (Their respective clips appeared to be filmed remote.)

Taking on the role of Adam Sandler's titular easygoing water boy, Bobby Boucher, Grande even dressed up for her part in the bit, donning a green suit and floral shirt.

Watch the cute spoof, below:

Watch the original scene, which takes place at a college football party, at the 1:10 mark, below:

Grande made her love of The Waterboy known back in November 2018, when she responded to a fan theory about her then-unreleased album, thank u, next.