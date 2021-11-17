Ariana Grande Says ‘Thank U, Next’ to $14 Million L.A. Mansion (PHOTOS)
Ariana Grande has said "Thank U, Next" to her $14 million Bird Streets mansion in Los Angeles. The home boasts floor-to-ceiling glass walls with skyline views of the city and the surrounding hills.
Grande purchased the hillside contemporary house, which was built in 2018, about a year ago. The pop star's former mansion is over 10,000 square feet with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
The home has multiple levels with different features. The lower level has a sauna, gym, closet, wet bar and movie theater, according to Dirt.
The middle level has a living room and dining room with a dual-sided fireplace and a gourmet kitchen, while the entire penthouse level is a master suite featuring a dressing room and stone bathroom.
Ariana Grande's former mansion was sold by Jacob Greene and Josh Altman from the TV show Million Dollar Listing.