Ariana Grande has said "Thank U, Next" to her $14 million Bird Streets mansion in Los Angeles. The home boasts floor-to-ceiling glass walls with skyline views of the city and the surrounding hills.

Grande purchased the hillside contemporary house, which was built in 2018, about a year ago. The pop star's former mansion is over 10,000 square feet with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The home has multiple levels with different features. The lower level has a sauna, gym, closet, wet bar and movie theater, according to Dirt.

The middle level has a living room and dining room with a dual-sided fireplace and a gourmet kitchen, while the entire penthouse level is a master suite featuring a dressing room and stone bathroom.

Ariana Grande's former mansion was sold by Jacob Greene and Josh Altman from the TV show Million Dollar Listing.

