Ariana Grande shared a message with her fans ahead of the Manchester Arena bombing's third anniversary.

The "Stuck With U" hitmaker posted a heartfelt note on her Instagram Story Wednesday (May 20) to commemorate the 22 victims who lost their lives and the hundreds of fans who were injured after a terrorist detonated a bomb at her Dangerous Woman concert on May 22, 2017.

"I want to take a moment to acknowledge and send my love to everyone that is feeling the sadness and tremendous heaviness of the anniversary coming up this week," Grande wrote. "Not a day goes by that this doesn't affect u and all of us still. i will be thinking of u all week and weekend."

"My heart, thoughts, prayers are with u always," she added.

The singer also included a bee emoji which is an emblem for Manchester. (Grande got a bee tattoo to honor the victims of the devastating bombing.)

In a 2018 interview with British Vogue, Grade revealed she had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder following the attack. "It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss," Grande explained. "But, yeah, it’s a real thing."

"I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well," she continued. "Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience, like I shouldn’t even say anything. I don’t think I’ll ever know how to talk about it and not cry."