Ariana Grande Says Working With Jim Carrey Was the ‘Most Special Experience of My Life’

Ariana Grande confirmed that she will be making a quick guest appearance on Jim Carrey's Showtime television show, Kidding. Grande's moment will air in the second season due out later this year.

Grande shared a picture of her and Carrey hugging on her Instagram and wrote a heartfelt caption detailing their interaction.

"There aren’t words. ☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️I’ve been staring at my screen and no words do this moment justice. Thankful for the most special experience of my life. nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak. Actually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined. I get to make a tiny appearance on the hilarious and deeply moving show Kidding next season. This was a DREAM of an experience. Thank you thank you thank you Jim and thank you Dave for having me. I have so much more to say but words actually can’t .... cover it."

Grande first met Carrey in 2015 and shared a video of the moment on her social media accounts. Growing up she has always been a fan of the actor, her AIM screenname was even "jimcarreyfan42."

A fan tweeted Grande asking if JimCarreyfan42 was alright after working with him, a dream of hers. Grande replied to the tweet and wrote, "nope."

Lizzo commented on Grande's photo and shared that working with Carrey was her "literal dream" and "God bless this union."

Take a look at Grande's photo and a video of their first meeting, below!