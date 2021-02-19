Ariana Grande’s Fiance Helped Sell Hailey and Justin Bieber’s $8 Million Mansion

Hailey and Justin Bieber enlisted the help of Ariana Grande's fiance, Dalton Gomez, to sell their mansion.

On Thursday (Feb. 18), People reported that Gomez was one of the luxury realtors that helped sell Justin and Hailey's home. The two other realtors that the Biebers hired were Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles stars Matt and Josh Altman of Douglas Elliman. (Gomez works for Compass.)

A buyer purchased the property for $7.955 million. Unfortunately, the couple took a loss of $545,000 on the home, which they originally purchased in 2018 for $8.5 million.

Surprisingly, the new homeowners did not care about its previous celebrity owners.

"Justin Bieber owning the home had no bearing on the buyer's decision, but it doesn't hurt for resale," Schaefer told the outlet.

The Biebers' former Beverly Hills mansion features 6,132 square feet with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The mansion also boasts a personal spa, private pool and stunning fireplace.

In October 2019, Justin posted on social media about his desire to sell the mansion, with the furniture included. Only two years after they moved in, the house was officially listed on the market in October 2020.

So, where are Justin and Hailey living now?

The couple purchased a new home in Beverly Hills this past August. The mansion is worth $26 million.