Ariana Grande and Doja Cat Team Up on Sexy ‘Motive': Lyrics + Stream
Ariana Grande and Doja Cat know exactly what they want on "Motive," the pair's sexy collab off Grande's new album.
On Friday (October 30), the epic duet was released via Grande's sixth studio album, Positions. Prior to the song's release, the "thank u, next" hit-maker teased lyrics from the song on her Twitter account.
The seductive song itself has a disco-pop influence and begins with Grande singing the first verse. Doja Cat comes in with background vocals and a rap verse.
Stream "Motive," below.
Out of the fourteen songs on Grande's album, are were collaborations: The Weeknd is featured on “Off the Table” and Ty Dolla $ign appears on "Safety Net."
Surprisingly, Grande only released one single prior to the record's release, the album's title track, "Positions." She announced the album via Twitter just sixteen days prior to its release. "I can’t wait to give u my album this month," she tweeted on October 14.
Learn the full Ariana Grande and Doja Cat "Motive" lyrics, below.
Verse 1:
Tell me why I get this feeling
That you really wanna turn me on
Tell me why I get this feeling
That you really wanna make me yours
Pre-Chorus:
‘Cause I see you trying
Subliminally trying
To see if I’m gonna be the one to stay around
I admit it’s exciting
Parts of me gonna like it
But before I lead you on
Chorus:
Baby tell me what’s your motive
What’s your motive
What’s your motive (Ah)
So tell me what’s your motive
What’s your motive
What’s your motive (Ah)
Verse 2:
I can call bulls--t out from a mile away (Don’t say)
You want me if you can’t keep coming back for me
Right out to carve you if you just can’t talk straight (Just say)
Say what you mean 'cause you may get it
Repeat Pre-Chorus and Chorus
Verse 3:
You treat me like gold baby
Now you wanna spoil me
Did you want a trophy?
Or you wanna sport me, baby?
Put me on your neck
‘Cause you wanted respect
‘Cause you fighting some more babe
Well I had to bring the fists out
Had to put a wall up
But don’t trust phonies babe
You gotta tell me what’s your motive babe
Bridge:
‘Cause you got your candy on your arm
No need to sugarcoat a lie
Say what you want, I need it I broke up, no fight
Can you promise me
You bring it all tonight?
‘Cause I need you to be wise
Tell me everything that’s on your mind
Come on
Repeat Chorus