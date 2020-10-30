Ariana Grande and Doja Cat know exactly what they want on "Motive," the pair's sexy collab off Grande's new album.

On Friday (October 30), the epic duet was released via Grande's sixth studio album, Positions. Prior to the song's release, the "thank u, next" hit-maker teased lyrics from the song on her Twitter account.

The seductive song itself has a disco-pop influence and begins with Grande singing the first verse. Doja Cat comes in with background vocals and a rap verse.

Stream "Motive," below.

Out of the fourteen songs on Grande's album, are were collaborations: The Weeknd is featured on “Off the Table” and Ty Dolla $ign appears on "Safety Net."

Surprisingly, Grande only released one single prior to the record's release, the album's title track, "Positions." She announced the album via Twitter just sixteen days prior to its release. "I can’t wait to give u my album this month," she tweeted on October 14.

Learn the full Ariana Grande and Doja Cat "Motive" lyrics, below.

Verse 1:

Tell me why I get this feeling

That you really wanna turn me on

Tell me why I get this feeling

That you really wanna make me yours

Pre-Chorus:

‘Cause I see you trying

Subliminally trying

To see if I’m gonna be the one to stay around

I admit it’s exciting

Parts of me gonna like it

But before I lead you on

Chorus:

Baby tell me what’s your motive

What’s your motive

What’s your motive (Ah)

So tell me what’s your motive

What’s your motive

What’s your motive (Ah)

Verse 2:

I can call bulls--t out from a mile away (Don’t say)

You want me if you can’t keep coming back for me

Right out to carve you if you just can’t talk straight (Just say)

Say what you mean 'cause you may get it

Repeat Pre-Chorus and Chorus

Verse 3:

You treat me like gold baby

Now you wanna spoil me

Did you want a trophy?

Or you wanna sport me, baby?

Put me on your neck

‘Cause you wanted respect

‘Cause you fighting some more babe

Well I had to bring the fists out

Had to put a wall up

But don’t trust phonies babe

You gotta tell me what’s your motive babe

Bridge:

‘Cause you got your candy on your arm

No need to sugarcoat a lie

Say what you want, I need it I broke up, no fight

Can you promise me

You bring it all tonight?

‘Cause I need you to be wise

Tell me everything that’s on your mind

Come on

Repeat Chorus