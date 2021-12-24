Why Did Ariana Grande Deactivate Her Twitter Account?

Ariana Grande is no longer on Twitter... for now at least.

On Friday (Dec. 24), the "7 Rings" singer deactivated her official Twitter account.

“This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another,” the official @arianagrande former account currently reads. On the mobile version of the app, it says, "Something went wrong, try again." It's important to note that her username with the verification symbol would not appear if she had actually deleted her Twitter account.

Fans are currently theorizing what this could mean. Could it be a new era of music is upon them or is it just a brief social media break for the holidays? Grande previously took social media hiatuses before releasing new albums. Her Instagram and Facebook accounts are still currently activated.

Grande's new Netflix film Don't Look Up was also released on the streaming platform today. The movie tells the story of two astronomers attempting to warn mankind that a comet is headed towards Earth and will wipe out civilization. They go on a media tour in an attempt to have people believe to no avail. The movie features acting heavyweights Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Grande plays the role of Riley Bina, a pop superstar who recently had a breakup with ex-boyfriend DJ Chello (Kid Cudi) that the world is fascinated by.

Grande previously performed the original song "Just Look Up" from the film during The Voice finale.