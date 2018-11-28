Ariana Grande is granting fans unprecedented access to her world in an upcoming docuseries called Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries.

The first episode of the four-part series is set to debut on the singer's YouTube channel Thursday, Nov. 29. It'll take viewers behind the curtain, allowing them inside some of the biggest moments of Grande's illustrious career as well as the making of her most recent album, Sweetener.

Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries will feature never-before-seen moments from the Dangerous Woman Tour, Grande's One Love Manchester tribute concert and other performances. The release coincides with the 25-year-old's single, "thank u, next", which she shared a music video clip for on Tuesday. The full video is thought to be coming out on Friday, Nov. 30.

Although the docuseries will take viewers inside Grande's life, it's not expected to highlight her recently-ended romance with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson or ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. Instead, Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries will focus explicitly on her professional life and success, specifically her 2017 highlights.

New episodes of the docuseries will be uploaded to Grande's YouTube channel every Thursday until all four parts are released. Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries will be available to stream for free, though YouTube Premium subscribers will experience added perks, like ad-free viewing and the option to download episodes to watch anytime.

Check out the trailer for Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries below and be sure to catch the first episode when it premieres on Thursday.