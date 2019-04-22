Ariana Grande Leaves Coachella Stage After Audience Member Throws Fruit at Her

Someone threw a lemon at Ariana Grande during her Coachella set last night.

The pop star was forced to stop her performance on Sunday (April 22) after an audience member chucked a lemon at her as she made her way across the stage with her dancers.

In the video, you can actually see the exact moment the fruit was thrown at her—and tbh, we can't help but feel infuriated that someone would do such a thing. Not only is it disrespectful AF to throw anything at a performer, but after everything Grande has been through in the last few years (the Manchester terror attack, her PTSD, etc.), it was completely uncalled for.

Since lemons are widely associated with Beyoncé due to her album Lemonade, people quickly pointed the blame to her Beyhive after rumors suggested Grande earned more than Beyoncé for her Coachella-headlining gig. It was reported the "thank u, next" singer earned $8 million, whereas Beyoncé only earned $4 million for her iconic set.

"What the f--k? That’s 'cause one of y’all threw a lemon at me. Shit," Grande said before momentarily storming off stage and then returning to sing "NASA."

But despite the rude interruption, Grande didn't let it get in the way of her performance. Instead, she continued on and even brought out Justin Bieber as her surprise guest.

Fans, however, are calling out the perpetrator on Twitter while others are confused as to why anyone would carry a lemon with them at a festival.