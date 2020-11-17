Ariana Grande Channels ‘Austin Powers’ Fembots in ’34+35′ Music Video: WATCH

Ariana Grande gets groovy and busy in a laboratory, platform boots and all, in her latest cinematic music video.

The music video for her raunchy single "34+35," off her latest album Positions, shows the pop star examining a robotic version of herself as it comes to life.

From her curtain bangs and nude body suit to her white leather lab coat, the singer's style is full retro-glam. You almost forget what the song is referencing as you lose yourself amid the polka-dotted spotlights and glowing scientific experiments. (But for reference, the lyrics ask, "Can you stay up all night? / F--k me 'til the daylight...")

Similar to the music video for “Thank U, Next,” which paid homage to cult favorite flicks such as Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, Bring It On and 13 Going on 30, Ari replicates the style of the fembots from the Austin Powers franchise during the ending scene of “34+35."

“34+35 MV isn't just a music video, it’s a cultural reset, a reason to breathe, and an escape from this cruel world. It's an art, the first gift you open on Christmas, a hug from a loved one. It's everything you’ve ever wanted, everything you've ever need,” one Arianator tweeted.

