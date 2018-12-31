Ariana Grande’s Journey in 2018: A Timeline of Her Career-Shifting Year

When thinking back on 2018, it's safe to say that this year was one of the best for new music. So many artists released great content and made such an impression on the music world, from Cardi B to Post Malone, Drake to Halsey... and the list goes on.

However, the one person who I think had the biggest year was Ariana Grande. Looking back at the singer's journey in 2018, it's clear she went through more in a single year than most go through in a lifetime. Ariana had many highs, but she also had many lows: Every situation she went through in her personal life was broadcasted in front of the entire world. But in the midst of it all, we watched her grow and come into her own as an artist, as well as truly prove to the world how strong of a woman she is despite the circumstances outside of her control.

In honor of Ariana Grande's iconic year, we've put together a timeline of some of the biggest moments she had in 2018.

Manchester Bombing — May 22, 2017

Getty Images

Though this event didn't happen this year, the effects of this massacre still linger 'til this day. On May 22nd 2017, there was a deadly explosion at the end of Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester that left 22 people dead and over 500 people injured. In an interview with Fader earlier this year, Grande revealed how the event still affects her more than a year later. “I guess I thought with time, and therapy, and writing, and pouring my heart out, and talking to my friends and family that it would be easier to talk about, but it’s still so hard to find the words. When you’re so close to something so tragic and terrifying and opposite of what music and concerts are supposed to be, it kind of leaves you without any ground beneath your feet,” she expressed.

"No Tears Left to Cry" Release — April 20, 2018

The lead single off her album Sweetener was released in April of this year along with a music video. The song debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which further extended her historic record as being one of the only artists to have the lead single from all of her studio albums debut in the Top 10.

Sweetener Announcement — May 1, 2018

Ariana Grande appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where she performed her new song and also announced the title of her highly anticipated fourth studio album.

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Break Up — May 9, 2018

Photo by Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester

In May, TMZ reported that after two years of dating, Ariana Grande and her rapper boyfriend Mac Miller broke everything off. Sources said the reasoning behind their split was due to scheduling conflicts.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Are Reported to Be Together — May 18, 2018

Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Bossip was the first news source to report that Ariana and Pete were officially a couple. The news shocked everyone as it was just reported a few weeks prior that she and Mac Miller were no longer together.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Make Their Engagement Public — June 15, 2018

After weeks of speculation and rumors of an engagement, both Ariana and Pete made it official via Instagram. Ariana posted an Instagram story of her singing to her and Nicki Minaj's song "Bed" while showing off her huge diamond rock. Pete also posted a photo to his Instagram of their hands focusing on her ring. He captioned the post with, "u know what you’d dream it be like? it’s better than that."

"God Is a Woman Release" — July 13, 2018

Ariana released her female empowerment song "God Is a Woman" in August. The song debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, then peaked at number eight. It became her tenth Top 10 single on the chart.

Sweetener Release — August 17, 2018

Ariana released her fourth album on streaming services everywhere. Produced by Pharrell and Max Martin, the 15-track album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Mac Miller Passed Away — September 6, 2018

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

In a tragic turn of events, on September 6, Mac Miller, Ariana's ex boyfriend, died of a reported overdose. Ariana took a break from social media, later posting an emotional tribute to him on her Instagram, which is now one of the most liked pictures in history.

Her Engagement Is Called Off — October 14, 2018

Nicholas Hunt, Getty Images for MTV

After just four months of being engaged, reports circulated that Ariana and Pete called off their engagement. A source close to them said it was "too much, too soon" and "not shocking to anyone."

Wicked 15th Anniversary Special Performance — October 29th, 2018

Ariana Grande was one of the few special guest to appear in NBC's 15th Anniversary Special of the Broadway show Wicked. Ariana gave a passionate and compelling rendition of the popular song "The Wizard and I." It was nice to see that despite all the events occurring around her, she didn't let her anxiety prevent her from giving an amazing performance.

"Thank U, Next" Becomes a Major Moment — November 3, 2018

When Ariana dropped this song the entire world went nuts! She literally had every girl on the planet thanking their ex. The song was an anthem of self love and female empowerment and everyone was in love with it: “One taught me love / One taught me patience / One taught me pain / Now I’m so amazing.”

"Thank U, Next" Video Drops — November 30, 2018

After weeks and weeks and weeks of teases and hints, Ariana finally dropped the epic music video for her iconic song "Thank U, Next." The video paid homage to popular movies such as Mean Girls, Bring it On, 13 Going on 30 and more. This video was a perfect way to end her phenomenal year.