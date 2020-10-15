Are Demi Lovato and Mod Sun Secretly Dating?

Are Demi Lovato and Mod Sun in a relationship?

On Wednesday (October 14), the The Sun published photos of the pair taking a joy ride in Los Angeles and eating at In-N-Out together.

However, an insider told E! News that Lovato and Sun are "just hanging out for now" and that the singer "isn't looking for anything serious."



"She has been trying to surround herself with good company to occupy her time and keep her mind off of the Max drama," the source told the outlet. "She isn't looking to date right now and is still healing. Demi is a free spirit and loves going with the flow."

As for Lovato's ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich was recently photographed with singer Sonika Vaid.

"I met Max recently at dinner with mutual friends. It was a fun night and we all got to hang out and head to the studio together," the American Idol alum told the outlet. "We've just been hanging out since and having fun."

"Demi can't believe Max is still acting out and seeking attention," a source close to Lovato spilled. "She thinks he is using her name for fame and doesn't want anything to do with him."