Ana de Armas to Star in John Wick Spin-Off ‘Ballerina’

No Time to Die and Knives Out star Ana de Armas is in talks to star in the upcoming John Wick spin-off movie Ballerina, according to a report by Deadline. Directed by Len Wiseman (Underworld, Live Free or Die Hard) and written by Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum), the action thriller centers on a young female assassin who is out for revenge.

We were first introduced to the “ballerina” character in Chapter 3 — Parabellum, at the academy run by The Director, played by Angelica Huston. The ballerina was portrayed by New York City Ballet principal dancer and actress Unity Phelan, who had a featured dancing role in the 2020 film I'm Thinking of Ending Things. For a standalone movie, it makes sense that the producers would want a name actress in the starring role. But hopefully, Phelan’s dancing skills can be incorporated into the film in some way.

Beginning her acting career in her home country of Cuba, de Armas rose to prominence in American cinema after she portrayed a holographic AI projection in Blade Runner 2049. Her role of Marta Cabrera in Rian Johnsons Knives Out further catapulted her to stardom. Now, she’s securing high-profile leading roles including Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming biographical drama Blonde.

A movie focusing on John Wick's ballerina assassin would likely have to include Huston, as The Director plays a key part in the ballerina’s life. However, Huston has yet to confirm her involvement in the project. As the currently untitled movie continues to develop, we’ll likely find out which actors the cast will include in the coming months. Until then, John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 27, 2022.