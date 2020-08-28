‘American Idol’: Open Call For Virtual Auditions In Maine

Are you a good singer? Have you ever dreamt of being the next "American Idol." Well, get those vocal chords ready, because "Idol Across America" is coming to New England.

If you live in Maine, you will get the opportunity to audition for "American Idol" via Zoom on Thursday, September 3rd, 2020, according to a press release. This is your chance to impress the judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

Obviously, the audition process will be different this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The release says "Idol Across America" will visit the Pine Tree State with "brand-new custom-built Zoom technology." It is a whole new world for the singing competition on ABC, and this will be the first-ever nationwide, live virtual search for the next Idol.

Contestants must be between the ages of 15 and 28 years old at the time of auditions to qualify. Read all the rules, and find out more about submitting an audition here.