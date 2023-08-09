Ever Dream of Being on American Idol? Audition in Maine This Month.

I'm a drummer, so I'll probably never be on American Idol.

Unless they drastically change the rules, I'm in no danger of ever winning a TV show talent competition. While I am a capable drummer, 1) There will never be competition show for drummers, and 2) There are much more talented and handsome drummers out there than myself. Hard to believe, but it's true. Hahahaha...

However, in all my years as a musician, I've seen my fair share of unreal singers that deserve national attention in every way. However, it takes a unique individual with a lot of guts to go on national TV and audition for anything. Let alone something as vulnerable as singing acapella in front of a bunch of judges.

If you're that particular kind of badass, you're in luck.

According to a Facebook post from Fox ABC Maine, the popular singing competition American Idol is offering Mainers a chance to show their stuff on August 18th when A.I. holds open auditions. In this particular case, the auditions will be held virtually. This is kind of nice, as most auditions of this type are "cattle call" auditions.

That means you'd be standing around for hours to have your name called and get maybe 60 seconds of face time on front of some judges. In this case, you'll be in the comfort of your own home and be able to belt it out a bit less stressfully. I've been to big auditions before and it's maddening.

You can sign up for an audition right here at this link, and anyone can enter. The only immediate qualification is that you must be at least 15 years old. There are likely other eligibility requirements that will be revealed as you enter. But hey... this could be your time to shine. And if you do decide to enter, good luck!

If you win American Idol, someday you might be able to afford a house like this...

