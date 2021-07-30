Here’s Why Amber Heard Isn’t Going to Be Fired From ‘Aquaman 2′ Anytime Soon

Despite rumors and speculation, Amber Heard will not be fired from Aquaman 2.

Aquaman producer Peter Safran revealed to Deadline's Hero Nation podcast that Heard will not be let go from the franchise despite a fan-made petition to remove Heard, which reached nearly 2 million signatures.

"I don’t think we’re ever going to react to, honestly, pure fan pressure," Safran said. "You gotta do what’s best for the movie. We felt that if it’s [director] James Wan, and [actor] Jason Momoa, it should be Amber Heard. That’s really what it was."

"One is not unaware of what is going on in the Twitter-verse, but that doesn’t mean you have to react to it or take it as gospel or accede to their wishes," he continued. "You have to do what’s right for the film, and that’s really where we landed on it."

Fans' request to remove Heard from the film franchise came after her ex-husband Johnny Depp was fired from the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Warner Bros.' decision to remove Depp was based on negative publicity he's received since his 2016 divorce from Heard.

Both Depp and Heard have accused each other of domestic abuse. Audio of Heard admitting to "hitting" Depp was submitted during Depp's recent libel lawsuit against U.K. tabloid The Sun, who called the actor a "wife beater."

Ironically, the Warner Bros. film studio distributes both Fantastic Beasts and Aquaman. Fans have been petitioning that both actors should be fired from their respective films to "make it fair."

Meanwhile, Heard recently expressed her excitement for the sequel to the DC film.

“I’m super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we’ll be coming back,” Heard told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m so excited to film that.”

Heard added that "paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality. Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I’m excited to get started next year."