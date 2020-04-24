Alex Trebek Just Hilariously Roasted This ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Alex Trebek's epic Jeopardy! roast, TikTok's family video boom and more, below!

Alex Trebek Roasts Jeopardy! Contestant

See what Jeopardy host Alex Trebek had to say about a contestant who made for a boring show of mostly unanswered questions in this hilarious trending video shared by a fan on Twitter:



Family-Style Social Media Posts Take Off Amid Quarantine

With families forced to stay cooped up at home, bonding has never been so easy and universal. Social media app TikTok has become a main source of sharing and family fun, as many groups have found it to relieve stress and bring people together while still apart. (via Yahoo!)

Petition Launched to Halt Online Streaming Services From Charging People

A recent petition on Change.org has called upon companies like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and other streaming services to stop charging users during the pandemic. The petition argues that these streaming services should be made free, at least for 60 days, while the crisis continues. (via The Shade Room)

Beyonce Donates $6M Towards Coronavirus Relief

BeyGOOD has partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's #StartSmall campaign to help gather funds for mental awareness services, with the superstar donating $6 million towards the initiative. (via People)

Alcohol Delivery Services Keep Happy Hour Going Amid COVID-19

Home delivery is the name of the game these days and the alcohol business has been no exception. There are plenty of services for people to get their drink on, some that will even deliver cocktails within an hour. (via Cosmopolitan)

Whitney Houston Biopic In the Works



There has been an amazing response to the recent biopics released, including those detailing the lives of superstars Queen and Elton John. One to look forward to is the beautifully heartbreaking tale of late singer Whitney Houston. (via Radio.com)

15th Anniversary of YouTube's First Video Ever

April 23 celebrated video sharing giant YouTube's long-lasting presence over the past fifteen years. Watch the first ever video posted to the platform below: