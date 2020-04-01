Fountains of Wayne Co-Founder Adam Schlesinger Dies From Coronavirus Complications

Rock musician, film and TV songwriter, and Fountains of Wayne co-founder Adam Schlesinger died Wednesday (April 1), due to complications stemming from COVID-19, which he was diagnosed with last month. He was 52.

Variety confirmed the Emmy-winning songwriter passed away just a day after reports first surfaced that he was "very sick and heavily sedated" in a hospital after contracting the novel coronavirus.

His attorney, Josh Grier, revealed Tuesday (March 31) that Schlesinger was, at the time, in an upstate New York hospital receiving treatment.

Schlesinger was nominated for Oscars, Tonys, Grammys and Emmys during his illustrious music career. Notably, he received both an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination in 1997 for writing the theme song to Tom Hanks' film, That Thing You Do!

However, the artist is perhaps best remembered for his work in the American alternative rock band Fountains of Wayne, which he formed with Chris Collingwood in New York City in 1995. The group is most remembered for its Top 40 smash single "Stacy's Mom," which became a huge hit on MTV in 2003, even garnering a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Performance.

Schlesinger is survived by two daughters.