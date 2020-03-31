A Sixth of Maine’s Coronavirus Cases are Health Care Workers 

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The head of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says about one-sixth of Maine's 275 positive cases of the coronavirus have been health care workers.

Maine CDC director Nirav Shah said Monday the state is investigating the workers' exposures at different health care facilities around the state.

Health care workers are at elevated risk for the virus and have been infected by it throughout the country.

Shah says Maine's health care workers, and health care facility workers such as custodians and environmental care workers, are keeping the state's health system functioning at great personal risk.