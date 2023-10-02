3 People Arrested, 1 Hospitalized During a Standoff in Milford

Three people have been arrested and one was transported to the hospital after a police standoff at a residence in Milford.

What's Going On?

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is still at a home on Route 178 in Milford that was the scene of a standoff Monday afternoon. Traffic was shut down for several hours and local residents were asked to shelter in place, while police worked to resolve the situation.

Officials say they were conducting an investigation in the area of the Bradley Road in Milford when a situation involving weapons occurred. Other law enforcement personnel responded and the road was blocked off to traffic. When deputies had secured the residence, two people were seen leaving the home. They were taken into custody. A third person was experiencing a medical issue and so they were transported to the hospital. Officials were eventually able to negotiate a fourth person to come out, as well.

Have the Names of the Suspects Been Released?

UPDATE - According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, two people have been charged in this case:

Ernest Newson, 45, of Utica, New York is charged with robbery with a firearm, aggravated trafficking in crack cocaine, and violations of conditions of release. Newson is currently out on bail for a domestic violence assault.

Brian Corvino, 35, of Milford, Maine is charged with robbery with a firearm.

Once the men were taken into custody, a search warrant was prepared and executed on the Bradley Road home. Seized during that search were a 9 mm handgun and a BB gun pistol that closely resembled a semi-automatic handgun. Officials say the incident allegedly began as a drug deal that became an armed robbery.

Why Are Police Still at the Location?

Members of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Penobscot County Sheriff's Office remain at the scene Monday evening, carrying out a search warrant. More information is expected to be released on Tuesday.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

