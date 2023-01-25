A Mainer Offers Tips For Driving In A Crappy Snow Storm

Based on what I have seen so far this winter, many of you could use these pointers!

To say that winter driving in Maine is an experience like no other would be understating it. Even after years of driving, I still get nervous just driving from the studio here in Brewer, to the west side of Bangor, when there is significant snowfall on the roads. When you factor in navigating the interstate, it's twice as terrifying.

You would think that Mother Nature would take it easy on us after the last week or so, but nope! It is coming again.

Heavy snow tonight into tomorrow, will turn into a snow/rain mix, which makes for some intense driving conditions over the next 24 or so hours, so how about a refresher course on how to navigate the crappy roads? Based on what I see out there, I think many of us could learn a thing or two.

A YouTube user from Maine, who goes by the name of "Life The Wild Ride" turns on the dash cam, and talks you through the process of what to look for when you are behind the wheel during a storm. For instance, he points out that if you take your time, and leave early, you should be fine. He does point out to watch out for the other drivers that "think they are invincible and drive like idiots".

Anyone who has ever attempted to drive an automobile in this state during crappy weather already knows all this stuff, but with another round of the white stuff coming our way later today, the threat is always lurking, so it couldn't hurt to heed his advice.