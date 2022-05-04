Police Investigating Fatal Crash

The Maine State Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning, May 4, on Route 11 in Masardis.

Route 11 in Masardis

Police said 24-year-old Justin Jalbert from Fort Kent lost control of his 2005 Jeep Wrangler and hit a utility pole on Route 11 around 12:56 a.m. The vehicle was totaled and the pole was broken in two places from the impact. Jalbert was killed in the crash, said officials.

Passenger Taken to the Hospital

A 45-year-old passenger, Chard Bouchard of Saint Francis, was taken to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle. He suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

Investigation

Presque Isle Police Department Officer Crash Reconstructionist, Officer Kyle White, is investigating the crash.

News Updates

This news story will be updated when information is made available and released.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.