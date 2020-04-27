89-Year-Old Ashland Woman Hospitalized After Masardis Rollover

An 89-year-old Ashland woman was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash on Route 11 in Masardis.

Aroostook County Deputy Sheriff Reid Clark responded to a 911 call at around 12:45 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office says Rita Sherman was heading south on Route 11 in her 2000 Toyota Corolla when she lost control on a curve. The car went off the road, struck a culvert and rolled over.

Fire Department and EMS personnel from Ashland and Masardis freed Sherman from the vehicle and transported her to Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle. She was said to have serious but not life threatening injuries.

Police say Sherman was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash. The accident remains under investigation.

Deputy Clark was assisted on scene by the Maine State Police, Ashland Police, Ashland Fire and Ambulance, Masardis Fire Department and a crash reconstructionist from the Presque Isle Police Dept.

The vehicle is considered a total loss and was towed from the scene.