79-Year-Old Maine Man Died after Tree Fell on Him as He Cut Wood

A 79-year-old man died Sunday afternoon after a tree fell on him while he was cutting wood in Newburgh.
Tree Fell on 79-Year-Old Man while Cutting Wood
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said “they found the male deceased under a tree behind the residence.” Deputies said he “was alone using his chainsaw to cut trees when a tree fell and hit him. This appears to be a private accidental forestry incident.”
Name not Released
The man’s name has been released. The incident happened on Western Avenue in Newburgh around 12:06 pm on December 3, 2023.
First Responders on the Scene
First Responders on the scene included the Carmel Fire Department, Northern Light Ambulance, the Newburgh Fire Department and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.
