65 Pictures of Sweet Maine Pets Sound Asleep

Do you know why we have so many pictures of our pets sleeping? Because they are so darn cute!

If you ask friends to see pics of their best furry friends, chances are half the pictures will be of them sleeping. There are a couple of reasons for that. One is that well, they sleep a lot. I remember as a kid, I wanted to be a dog because our dog had the best life ever! Got to run around during the day, have half a popsicle for a treat in the summer (I had the other half), and slept whenever and wherever they wanted to. Ahh, the life! My dog Casco sleeps in my bed. I know not everyone is a fan of that, but Casco IS a smaller dog - so that helps. She seems to love it!

You'll notice a theme with all these awesome pictures. You'll say more than once, 'How are they comfortable like that?' You will also say, 'How friggin' cute is that?!' I haven't done the exact math, but it appears that dogs outnumber cats for sleeping pictures. There are a couple of combo pics. I have a couple of favorites too. Don't tell my dog that I've been looking at other pets and thinking they are adorable. I had to look while she was busy...sleeping.

Thank you to everyone who gladly shared their favorite picture of their favorite fur buddy sleeping. If you are having a stressful day, this is a great distraction. Just pretend you are working.

65 Pictures of Maine Pets Sleeping