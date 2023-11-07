57-Year-Old Maine Man Died in a House Fire
A 57-year-old man died in a fire in Carroll Plantation on Monday morning around 5:40 am.
Man Died in a House Fire
The Maine State Police said Jeffrey Macy lived alone in the residence at 1821 Main Road.
Fire Marshal’s Office Locate Human Remains
“Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene and located human remains. The remains are believed to be the homeowner 57-year-old Jeffrey Macy who lived alone in the residence,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.
Residence Destroyed by the Fire
Firefighters with the Springfield Fire Department and first responders with the Lincoln Ambulance Service arrived on the scene and “located a small residence that was destroyed by fire,” said Moss.
The Fire Investigation is Ongoing
Macy’s body was transported to the Office of the Maine State Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for a positive identification. Officials said the investigation remains open.
