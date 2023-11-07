57-Year-Old Maine Man Died in a House Fire

A 57-year-old man died in a fire in Carroll Plantation on Monday morning around 5:40 am.

Man Died in a House Fire

The Maine State Police said Jeffrey Macy lived alone in the residence at 1821 Main Road.

Fire Marshal’s Office Locate Human Remains

“Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene and located human remains. The remains are believed to be the homeowner 57-year-old Jeffrey Macy who lived alone in the residence,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Residence Destroyed by the Fire

Firefighters with the Springfield Fire Department and first responders with the Lincoln Ambulance Service arrived on the scene and “located a small residence that was destroyed by fire,” said Moss.

The Fire Investigation is Ongoing

Macy’s body was transported to the Office of the Maine State Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for a positive identification. Officials said the investigation remains open.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff