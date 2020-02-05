5 Seconds of Summer Debut ‘No Shame’ and Announce Fourth Studio Album ‘CALM’

Fans are anything but calm after 5 Seconds of Summer announced the release of their forthcoming album — CALM.

The four-piece released the single "No Shame" off of their highly anticipated album on Wednesday (Feb. 5). The new song follows the previously released singles "Teeth" and "Easier." Fans who pre-order the album will instantly receive all three songs.

Aside from the standard edition CD, fans will also be able to purchase a deluxe fan box edition and cassette. Target will also have its own exclusive deluxe edition that will include three exclusive additional tracks that are reworked renditions of studio tracks for live performances of their previous singles.

"For a band to make it to four albums is no small feat in itself but to be reinventing and constantly pushing our songwriting and to come out with music that we’ve never been more proud of makes me so happy to be in 5 Seconds of Summer," lead vocalist Luke Hemmings said in a press release.

"CALM speaks on a journey through a young man’s life, for better or for worse. We are all human and all make mistakes, sometimes we hurt the ones we love and inevitably, ourselves in the process. CALM leaves the band in a much happier, unified and calm state of mind to continue making albums for years to come."

The band will kick off the North American leg of their No Shame 2020 Tour this summer. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (Feb. 7).

See the full track list, below.

1. Red Desert

2. No Shame

3. Old Me

4. Easier

5. Teeth

6. Wildflower

7. Best Years

8. Not In The Same Way

9. Lover Of Mine

10. Thin White Lies

11. Lonely Heart

12. High