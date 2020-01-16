5-Day Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Five-Day Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

5-DAY FORECAST

Thursday : A chance of snow, mainly between 9am and 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 24. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night : Areas of blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4. Wind chill values as low as -24. North wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Friday : Widespread blowing snow, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 2. Wind chill values as low as -28. Blustery, with a northwest wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Friday Night : Patchy blowing snow before 11pm. Mostly clear, with a low around -17. Wind chill values as low as -31. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday : A chance of snow, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 9. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night : Snow, mainly after 7pm. Low around 3. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday : Snow, mainly before 4pm, then a chance of snow showers after 4pm. High near 24. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night : A chance of snow showers, mainly before 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 10. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

M.L.King Day : Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16.

: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -5.

