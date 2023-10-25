45-Year-Old Maine Man Died after Vehicle Hit Large Tree
A 45-year-old man from Scarborough died Tuesday morning in a crash after his vehicle struck a tree in Buxton.
Driver Struck Large Tree
Police said Laurence Maher crashed around 9 am on Old Orchard Beach Road in Scarborough, according to WGME News.
Crash is Still Under Investigation
His vehicle went off the road and struck a large pine tree, said police. Maher died at the scene of the accident. The crash remains under investigation.
