45-Year-Old Maine Man Died after Vehicle Hit Large Tree

A 45-year-old man from Scarborough died Tuesday morning in a crash after his vehicle struck a tree in Buxton.

Driver Struck Large Tree

Police said Laurence Maher crashed around 9 am on Old Orchard Beach Road in Scarborough, according to WGME News.

Crash is Still Under Investigation

His vehicle went off the road and struck a large pine tree, said police. Maher died at the scene of the accident. The crash remains under investigation.

