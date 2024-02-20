One Person Died and One Injured after Two-Vehicle Crash in Maine
One person died and one person was injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in New Sharon.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police said the collision happened when “a gray 2022 Dodge Ram was unable to stop” after a maroon 2007 Ford Focus pulled out of Tuttles Auto Sales.
“The driver of the Ford Focus was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was transported via LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center with critical injuries,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.
“The driver of the Dodge Ram, 64-year-old Shawn Dunning of Jackman, was not injured,” said Moss.
The names and ages of the driver and passenger were not released pending notification of the families. The crash remains under investigation.
