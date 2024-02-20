One Person Died and One Injured after Two-Vehicle Crash in Maine

One person died and one person was injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in New Sharon.

One Person Died and Injured in Crash

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police said the collision happened when “a gray 2022 Dodge Ram was unable to stop” after a maroon 2007 Ford Focus pulled out of Tuttles Auto Sales.

Driver Died at the Scene and Passenger Injured in Maine

“The driver of the Ford Focus was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was transported via LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center with critical injuries,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Driver Not Injured

“The driver of the Dodge Ram, 64-year-old Shawn Dunning of Jackman, was not injured,” said Moss.

MORE NEWS: Woman Kidnapped at Gunpoint at Maine Walmart

Ongoing Crash Investigation

The names and ages of the driver and passenger were not released pending notification of the families. The crash remains under investigation.

Get our free mobile app

The 10 Worst TV Game Shows of All Time From boring to overcomplicated to just plain offensive, we've plumbed the depths of the last few decades of reality game show television to bring you the worst of the worst. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky