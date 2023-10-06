A 38-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning for threatening a construction crew with a rifle. Police were called to the scene around 10:40 am on Conant Street.

Threatening Construction Crew with Rifle

The Westbrook Police Department said Eugene Dunn of Westbrook was taken into custody and charged after he “threatened the construction crew and was armed with a rifle, and that he had also been driving in a dangerous manner on the street.”

Search Warrant and Rifle Seized

Officers surrounded Dunn’s home to “mitigate the incident.” Police obtained a search warrant and seized a rifle and ammunition from the residence.

Multiple Charges

Dunn was taken to the Cumberland County Jail and charged with Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon, Driving to Endanger, and Refusing to Submit to Arrest.

