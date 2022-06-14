35 Baby Name Ideas for New Parents That Love Maine

One of the biggest decisions while anticipating a little one is picking out their name. There's so much to consider! You don't want a name that's the same as an ex, or an elementary scholl bully. And you have to make sure none of your friends have already claimed the name for their little one. That already cuts down the name pool significantly.

So much pressure!

74951778 Thinkstock loading...

Some people want something different, others want something common. They want the kind of name you can find on keychains at gas stations or those tiny license plates for bikes. Likely from being traumatized after not being able to find their name on things.

According to the Social Security Administration the top 10 baby names for girls in 2021 were:

1. Olivia

2. Emma

3. Charlotte

4. Amelia

5. Ava

6. Sophia

7. Isabella

8. Mia

9. Evelyn

10. Harper

And the top 10 baby names for boys in 2021 was:

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Oliver

4. Elijah

5. James

6. William

7. Benjamin

8. Lucas

9. Henry

10. Theodore

Most Popular Biblical Baby Names Photo by Garrett Jackson on Unsplash loading...

Many new moms and dads want the name to have meaning. And maybe the state of Maine holds a lot of meaning to the couple. It could be from their roots, where they met, where they went to school, where they honeymooned, or where they see their future as a family.

Here are 35 baby names to consider for your bundle of joy that will certainly grow to love Maine as much as Mom and Dad do!

35 Baby Names for Parents That Love Maine Congrats on the pregnancy! Time to pick a name! If you love Maine you'll love one of these names.

Did you give your baby a Maine inspired name? Let us know! Download our station app and send us a message using the chat feature!

Get our free mobile app