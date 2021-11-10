Now that's we're almost a week into the Daylight Saving time change, having collectively set our clocks back an hour last week, many of us are still trying to get used to how dark it is in the afternoons now.

There are a few things you may want to remember as the natural light of day starts to fade away.

Here are 3 Things To Keep In Mind Now That It Gets Dark Earlier Thanks To The Time Change:

1.) Animals don't usually wear watches.

You're likely going to be driving in darker conditions than you usually do, so stay alert!

Many of us run our errands or make school pick-ups between 3 and 6 in the afternoon. While you might have had more daylight and thus greater visibility during those hours, once we fall back, that all changes and our afternoon commute takes place mostly in the dark.

Animals, who tend to use the cover of darkness to travel and keep safe, don't adjust to the time change and suddenly change their habits to move about differently during Daylight Saving Time, so it's a good idea to be scanning the roadway with diligence if you're driving about in the dark.

Even the Maine DOT agrees and put out a reminder for drivers via their Facebook Page, to "expect the unexpected"...

"Daylight hours are replaced by darkness, and deer are on the move. Be on the lookout for wildlife in your travels. You can’t know what’s around the next turn. Expect the unexpected."

2.) Do your delivery person a solid and turn your outside lights on earlier.

For those who spend their days and into the evenings delivering the mail and all of those online essentials we get suckered into ordering, it can make life a lot easier if they can see where they're going (and any obstacles in their way) when they come to your house to make a delivery. The same thought applies to those who deliver oil and such. Have their back, by lighting their way.

3.) Kids are often clueless when it comes to realizing their surroundings, or just how invisible they can be to a driver when they wear those dark-colored clothing after the sun goes down.

There are many kids who either walk home, following after-school activities or play outside in the afternoon. And having 4 kids of my own, I can tell you, regardless of my efforts to dress them in neon colors like a traffic cone (which I am totally not above but then kids peel off layers as they get hot and negate that effort at making them more visible) it can be really tricky to spot a small, dark-clothed, kid who may be darting in and out of a suburban side street.

So as a parent, making sure your kids have something reflective on, a headlamp or flashlight or driveway with lights can up the chances of your kids being seen by drivers.

And drivers, please keep alert as you drive through school zones and through side streets.

