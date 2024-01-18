3 Arrests & 750 Plants and 90 Pounds of Marijuana Seized in Maine

Three people were arrested Wednesday after police seized more than 750 marijuana plants and 90 pounds of processed marijuana on West Ridge Road in Cornville.

Three People Arrested and 750 Marijuana Plants Seized

The three people charged with illegal cultivation of marijuana and unlawful drug trafficking are 75-year-old Huansheng Mai, 63-year-old Yuling Mei, and 68-year-old Yiming Hu.

Year-Long Investigation

Law enforcement has been investigating unlicensed cannabis farming in the area for a year, according to the Morning Sentinel.

Large Pot Busts in Maine

The arrests come after two other marijuana growing busts in Maine. Two people were taken into custody in Belgrade after 2,300 plants were seized. Police seized 970 plants and arrested three people in China, Maine in early January 2024.

