25 Bangor ‘Then and Now’ Photos with Google Street View

Bangor has gone through some changes in recent decades. Have they been changes that would drop your jaw? Not so much. But, that's a part of the character of Bangor that we who come from the area can appreciate.

A new building here, a new road there is the kind of change people in the Bangor area come to expect of the Queen City and the towns that surround it.

Since 2007, Google has visited the Bangor area with its roadster camera affixed on its roof to take pictures of the streets to use on its 'Google Maps' tool. This tool provides a photo of nearly all of the road views worldwide.

I remember first hearing about and seeing this vehicle scooting around and it was kind of a big deal at the time. Photos first started getting captured in 2007 and new photos have been taken and included in the Google Street Views since then, including 2011, 2016, 2018, and 2019. Sounds like a new round of photos for Google Street View could be coming soon, judging by the frequency of their picture taking.

It's interesting to see Bangor transform through the years. Some businesses have gone, others have taken their place, while others remain the same -- even untouched by time.

Check out the gallery below to see how Bangor has changed using Google's Street View tool where you can travel back in time to see how one view can show you multiple slices of time in history for one location.

Focused areas included on the list include Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, the Hogan Road area, and Main Street. Do you remember how things used to look?

