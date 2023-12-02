22-Year-Old Maine Man Charged with Murder of 62-Year-Old Man

A 22-year-old man has been charged with Murder after police found a 62-year-old man dead in Fairfield on Tuesday.

Maine Man Faces Murder Charges

Raheem Shamar Goodwin from Benton is charged with Murder after the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta ruled the death of Edwin Weeks a homicide.

Man Found Dead in Residence

The Fairfield Police Department said they found Weeks deceased in a residence at 247 A Main Street in Fairfield. Goodwin was a person of interest and “Goodwin and Weeks were familiar with each other,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Traffic Stop and Arrest

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central attempted to stop Goodwin who was driving a vehicle in Canaan on Route 2 Tuesday night.

Intentionally Crashed Car and Lit Interior of Vehicle on Fire

Goodwin “intentionally drove his vehicle into a ditch. He then proceeded to barricade himself in the vehicle for a short time before lighting the interior of his vehicle on fire,” said Moss.

Taken into Custody

He was arrested by detectives and deputies with the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office after he exited the vehicle. Goodwin was initially charged with a bail violation and charged with Eluding and taken to the Somerset County Jail early Wednesday morning.

Cause of Death was “Sharp Force Trauma”

After an autopsy, “the manner of death was ruled a homicide and the cause of death was sharp force trauma,” said Moss.

Ongoing Murder Investigation

Goodwin was then charged with Murder. The investigation remains open.

