2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Set List: Find Out What Songs Were Performed

The 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show aired around 8 PM ET Sunday night (Feb. 13), bringing an all-star lineup of hip-hop heavy-hitters to the legendary Halftime Show stage.

Rap and hip-hop icons Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar headlined the star-studded, explosive performance, while 50 Cent made a surprise guest appearance.

The Halftime Show set list was stacked with some of the genre's biggest tracks, from Dr. Dre's iconic "California" (originally performed with the late 2Pac) to Blige's R&B U.S. Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Family Affair" and Eminem's chart-topping smash "Lose Yourself."

Meanwhile, deaf rappers Sean Forbes and Warren Snipe made history as they performed and interpreted alongside the headlining lineup using American Sign Language.

The 2022 Super Bowl was kicked off by country star Mickey Guyton's rendition of the national anthem, a.k.a. "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Previous Super Bowl Halftime Show headlining performers include The Weeknd in 2021; Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in 2020; Adam Levine with Maroon 5 in 2019; Justin Timberlake in 2018; and Lady Gaga in 2017.

See the full Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show set list, below:

"The Next Episode" Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg

"California Love" Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg

"In Da Club" 50 Cent

"Family Affair" Mary J. Blige

"No More Drama" Mary J. Blige

"Maad City" Kendrick Lamar

"Alright" Kendrick Lamar

"Forgot About Dre" Kendrick Lamar & Eminem

"Lose Yourself" Eminem

"Still D.R.E." Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige & 50 Cent